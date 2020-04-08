Tracking COVID-19 Cases in Texas

Print Article

TCU360 will be updating a map of COVID-19 cases across Texas daily with data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The numbers reflected in the map represent the total number of positive test results that have been sent to the DHHS by public and private laboratories.

April 8, 2020 – Harris County surpasses 2000 cases

Texas reported more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and is set to top 10,000 soon.

Harris and Dallas counties make up 36 percent of the state’s cases, which are dispersed across 167 of its 254 counties.

Tarrant County reported 65 new cases and 5 fatalities in the last 24 hours.