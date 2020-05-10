Horoscope: May 10, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Sagittarius until 5:39 a.m., when the Moon enters Capricorn.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 10, 2020:

You are a lone mover and shaker and are involved this year in an exciting project that brings you fame and riches. If single, it has been too long and you need to find a mate who gives you emotional support. It will happen once you set your mind to it. If attached, listen more to your partner, who has invaluable suggestions. You are like two peas in a pod. VIRGO gives the best advice.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)