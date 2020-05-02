Horoscope: May 2, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Leo until 1:35 a.m., when the Moon enters Virgo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 2, 2020:

Observant and productive, you will spend the year perfecting a masterpiece of your own. Opportunities to buy or sell property will also come to you. You’ll make a successful impact on others if you remain tactful. If single, you prefer continuing to spend your valuable time alone. If attached, you both enjoy luxuriating in the warmth of the life you have built together. VIRGO is as smart as you, but in a different way.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)