Horoscope: May 3, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Virgo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 3, 2020:

Insightful, clever, and charming, you create a winner of a year. New financial opportunities appear in May, August, and December. Make choices and pursue goals on Fridays, your lucky day each week. If single, you postpone the decisive action needed to ensure success in love. If attached, you, who places a lot of demands on your partner, decide to ease up, and romantic bliss ensues. CAPRICORN makes their own decisions.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)