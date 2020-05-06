Horoscope: May 6, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Libra until 3:05 a.m., when the Moon enters Scorpio.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 6, 2020:

Astute, sensitive you has already had to overcome a great deal and so are better equipped to deal with the year ahead than most. You make this a year of success, and it will smile on you. If single, many fall in love with you, and you have your choice of suitor. There can be a link to someone considerably older or younger. If attached, you are compulsive in your loving, and your partner reciprocates. PISCES loves to snuggle.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)