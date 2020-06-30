Civil rights protesters gather by the thousands despite an active pandemic

Print Article

On May 25, 2020, a Minneapolis resident was killed by police officers who were called on a suspected forgery case. The murder of George Floyd sparked protests against police brutality in over 2,000 cities in all 50 states of the United States. According to the New York Times, over 140 cities in the United States of America have deployed the National Guard to aid in containing protesters.

Five days after the killing of Floyd, Dallas became one of the thousands of cities that held protests against police brutality and demanding justice for George Floyd and Fort Worth resident Atatiana Jefferson who was also killed by police in her home.

On May 25, 2020, Minneapolis resident George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers after they were called by a store clerk on a forgery call. Floyd’s death was recorded and uploaded to social media where it went viral and caused nationwide outrage. Protests in over 2,000 cities in all 50 states were held against police brutality. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Protesters in Dallas, TX, demand justice for Atatiana Jefferson, a Fort Worth resident who was shot through her home’s window by a Fort Worth police officer. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Hundreds of non-Black Dallas-Fort Worth residents show up to support their fellow Black Americans in the fight to gain civil rights. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

An on-duty security officer who was unable to attend the protest throws her fist up in solidarity with the protesters. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

During the march, individuals with megaphones helped lead and direct protesters on their protest route. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Protesters in Dallas, TX march for the rights of Black Americans in the United States of America. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Three individuals hold signs that echo George Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.” Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Traffic near Dallas’ city hall halted for the protesters to pass through. Some vehicles displayed words in support of the protesters’ movement. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Protesters throw their fists in the air as a sign of solidarity with Black Americans victimized by police enforcement. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Dallas protester leads and riles the crowd up with a speech about the rights Black Americans are owed. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Despite the health risks during the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of protesters kneel in unison while demanding justice for the Black Americans killed by police enforcement. The majority of the protesters wore face masks and other protective equipment. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

A marching leader speaks to the crowd passionately about the reasons behind the protesting and uprising against racism. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Organizing leaders aid protesters with water bottles during the over-90-degree weather protest. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Some protesters were picked up along the marching route. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Heavily armed officers arrive on the scene of a peaceful protest in Dallas, TX. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

A Dallas riot police officer tears up while being surrounded by protesters demanding justice for slain Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

A protester stands off with riot police in Dallas, TX. Armed forces were called on the scene after roughly 4 hours of peaceful protests. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

A line of protesters raise their arms in front of a police line while chanting: “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

The line of protesters interlocks arms as a sign of strength against the Dallas police department’s riot line. The majority of the protesters wear masks to protect themselves from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Protesters began to destroy police department equipment and vehicles after being incited by police officers. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

A protester holds up a sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during a Dallas, TX protest. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

During an intense standoff with Dallas police officers, some protesters stood back and protested from a distance. One protester holds up a sign that says, “This is the revolution.” Others demand the prosecution of police officers who have murdered civilians during their encounters. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

One protester stands in the way of riot shield-toting police officers. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Another Dallas police patrol car becomes damaged by protesters while the officer sits in the vehicle. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Riot police in Dallas shoot tear-gas to disperse the protesters’ assembly. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Milk and a homemade tear-gas relieving fluid were used by protesters to help aid tear-gassed individuals in Dallas, TX. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Two protesters take a moment to gather themselves after being tear-gassed by Dallas riot officers. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

Dallas riot officers shot at least 10 tear gas canisters at protesters in an attempt to disperse the crowd of peaceful protesters despite the crowd’s right to peaceful assembly. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

In the past three weeks, coronavirus cases have been rising by the thousands, but this may be due to the reopening of businesses rather than the congregations of thousands of protesters across more than 2,000 cities.

“We (The National Bureau of Economic Research) find no evidence that urban protests reignited COVID-19 case growth during the more than three weeks following protest onset,” a study by researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research said. The study was conducted to find whether Black Lives Matter protests across the nation had an effect on the pandemic cases.

Protests across the nation continue as of June 30, 2020.