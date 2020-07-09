Former Honors College dean takes early retirement

Print Article

The former dean of the John V. Roach Honors College, who was named in a racial discrimination lawsuit, announced Thursday she was taking early retirement from TCU.

Dr. Diane Snow emailed Honors faculty and staff this morning informing them of her decision.

“Regrettably, after much deliberation with the provost and others, I have come to the decision that given the national dialogue and my current legal circumstances, my ability to be effective as dean is greatly diminished,” Snow wrote in the email.

Provost Teresa Dahlberg confirmed Snow’s departure in emails first to the Honors College faculty and then all faculty at TCU.

“As many of you know, Dr. Diane Snow has announced she is retiring from TCU and her position as Dean of the John V. Roach Honors College,” said Dahlberg. “Over the last four years, the John V. Roach Honors College has expanded its high impact international experiences, implemented supportive advising, hired talented faculty, and established itself as a college of excellence. These efforts will remain a credit to Dr. Snow and her achievements as dean.”

In January, a Black student known in court documents as Jane Doe No. 1, filed suit against TCU saying that she had been targeted by Snow during a summer trip to Washington D.C. The suit named Snow, who was accused of verbally and physically abusing the woman.

Snow stepped down as dean in early March.

At the time, Dahlberg said Snow’s decision to step down had nothing to do with the lawsuit and that Snow would work on a special project for the Honors College.

Dahlberg’s email said Dr. Ron Pitcock, who has been working as the acting dean since Snow stepped down, is now interim dean.