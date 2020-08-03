Patterson apologizes for repeating racial slur

Print Article

Head coach Gary Patterson issued an apology Tuesday on Twitter after several players walked out of practice the day before.

Patterson met with seniors and the leadership council Monday night about how to move forward as a team.

In his tweet, Patterson said, “I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards.”

Senior center Kelton Hollins, who was present at the meeting with Patterson, said in a tweet the team’s leadership told Patterson the slur is unacceptable in any context.

Regardless of the context, the word is unacceptable to use but even more so in today’s climate. As a team, we will continue to hold coaches and everyone accountable especially as it pertains to the injustices of America. — Kellton Hollins (@KelltonHollins) August 4, 2020

Redshirt freshman linebacker Dylan Jordan tweeted Monday that Patterson used the slur while chastising Jordan during practice. His tweet prompted a series of back and forth tweets from players criticizing or defending Patterson.

According to Jordan’s tweet, Patterson confronted Jordan at practice regarding a social media post about his girlfriend on National Girlfriend Day.

Jordan tweeted that Patterson said Jordan should have asked for permission before making the post. Patterson then complained about Jordan’s use of a racial slur in the locker room, but in doing so, Patterson repeated the slur.

On Monday, Jordan also tweeted that several players refused to go to practice in protest of Patterson’s language. Patterson then came into the locker room to speak to the players and again said the word while explaining he was not using it to directly refer to Jordan.

Other players came to Patterson’s defense, saying while he used the racial slur, it was not aimed at anyone directly.

Bruh the man said “stop saying n- word in the meetings” Dylan said “what” Coach p said “you’ve been saying “niggas” in meetings not “you nigger” NOW…..the word shouldn’t be used in any form or fashion but Dylan WRONG for making it seem that way…shit is soft of you son !!!!! https://t.co/dzpdciKDot — 8️⃣8️⃣ThaGreat (@Taymike88) August 3, 2020

Senior tight end Artayvious Lynn tweeted that Patterson was attempting to tell players to stop using the word and used it in the process. Sophomore Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson also said no one was called the word directly.

Lynn added that players met with Patterson and discussed the use of the word and skipped practice to think of ways to move forward.

Over the weekend former TCU safety Niko Small tweeted that a racial slur was used by a TCU coach in front of players this weekend. Small’s tweet, which was later deleted, called for Patterson to apologize publicly and to accept the consequences of his actions, while also also saying TCU “needs a huge change.”

Small later said while his initial tweet was deleted, he stands behind his statement.