Despite the team’s signing of its first-ever five-star recruit Zach Evans in 2020, TCU football consistently falls at the feet of bigger programs when it comes to recruiting, and the 2022 class is no different.

So far, TCU’s 2022 recruiting class ranks seventh in the Big 12, a spot lower than its 2021 recruiting class. The low ranking is primarily because TCU has just 11 commitments so far, three of which are four-star recruits.

Four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau from Port Arthur, Texas, headlines the 2022 class. Guilbeau is the No. 13 ranked corner in the country according to 247Sports and was formerly committed to Texas.

“(Guilbeau) possesses good size and great length for a corner; he shows encouraging competitiveness when the ball is in the air,” said Gabe Brooks, a recruiting analyst at 247Sports.

The other four-stars are both in-state receivers. DJ Allen is the No. 22-ranked receiver from Gladewater, Texas. He totaled over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior but is now playing quarterback for his senior season.

“Talented, productive East Texas four-sport athlete who projects to the high-major level as a receiver with consistency and playmaking punch,” Brooks said of Allen.

Matthew Golden, the other four-star receiver, is a 6-foot-1 outside receiver from Klein Cain High School in Houston. In eight games this season, Golden has 976 yards, an average of 122 per game, and nine touchdowns.

The last time the Frogs had two four-star receivers in a recruiting class was in 2017. Jalen Reagor ended up being a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and Omar Manning chose to transfer to Nebraska.

The rest of the 2022 class is made up of three stars. TCU has struck gold with three stars in the past, with players such as current Baltimore Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington and current TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis, both of whom were 2018 recruits.

Joseph Adedire is the highest-rated three-star of the eight committed so far. In 2020, Adedire was dominant on the edge, where he totaled 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. Trevon McAlpine is the only other defensive line commit in the class. McAlpine is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior defensive lineman from Saraland, Alabama, and is currently the No. 87 ranked defensive lineman in the country.

The 2022 class will also bring in a pair of three-star running backs. Major Everhart is ranked No. 41 out of running backs in the class. Ajay Allen is the other back in the class and comes from Monroe, Louisiana. He was not as highly recruited as Everhart and committed to TCU over two months before receiving another Power 5 offer.

The recruiting process is extremely competitive, but TCU has time to round out its class before the final signing day on April 1, 2022.

Expect to see some of these athletes sign national letters of intent as soon as Dec. 15, 2021, during the early signing period. The commits who choose not to sign early will sign during the regular signing period, beginning on Feb. 2, 2022.