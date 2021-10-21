print

Over the last six years, the International Justice Mission (IJM), the largest nonprofit anti-slavery organization in the world, at TCU has contributed to the community by bringing awareness and getting students to participate by attending social justice events and helping with fundraisers.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, IJM at TCU held its first big fundraising campaign of the semester.

Threads is an annual on-campus pop-up thrift shop where all of the proceeds go towards IJM’s field office in Delhi, India.

IJM began by asking students and the TCU community at the beginning of the semester to donate any of their gently used clothes, except socks and undergarments, that they no longer needed.

The limited-time event brought awareness to IJM, in hopes they could curb the cycle of forced labor in fast fashion and reduce environmental waste.

As students walked into the pop-up shop, there were tables with piles of clothes for customers to look through. Different categories of clothes were organized in certain sections with prices ranging from $5 to $20.

Benjamin Smoke, vice president of fall advocacy for IJM at TCU, said every cent would be donated to IJM, and anything that is not sold at the pop-up shop will be donated to a local organization.

“In addition to fundraising and supporting the cause, we are also seeking to make connections because we are always happy for people to walk in and ask us about modern slavery, and we’re excited to take the opportunity to educate more people,” said Smoke.

The pop-up shop quickly started filling with TCU students and members of the community as they left the event with plenty of new items to add to their closet.

Abby Evans, senior graphic design major, said this was the first time she had ever heard of IJM.

“I saw that it was supporting a good cause, and I love thrifting so it was a win-win,” Evans said.

Over the years, IJM at TCU has raised thousands of dollars for IJM’s field offices in Delhi with the pop-up thrift shop alone.

This year, according to IJM at TCU’s Instagram account, they sold over 130 items and more than 50 customers purchased an item, raising $1,093 for IJM in Delhi.