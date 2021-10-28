Resale shop combats Tarrant County domestic violence, encourages students to donate pre-owned goods

print

Berry Good Buys, located just six minutes from campus, is a resale store owned and operated by SafeHaven, an organization that seeks to end domestic violence in Tarrant County.

“Instead of just going and grabbing something that somebody donated, our clients can come shop with dignity and pride,” store manager Amanda Davis said.

Open to all, the store welcomes both members of the community and SafeHaven clients to shop. Clients are given vouchers to use for items including clothing and furniture at the store at no cost, said Davis.

Store manager Amanda Davis. (Berry Good Buys Facebook Page)

Proceeds from purchases made by community members are all used to provide safety to survivors at the shelter. Many if not most of the donations received come from closet clean-outs.

“We get people of all shapes and sizes, and all tastes,” Davis said.

Household goods and men’s, women’s or children’s clothing in good condition are all accepted and can be dropped off during business hours.

During certain days each week, the store sells varying categories of goods for 50% off. Visit Berry Good Buys Facebook for full details.

Berry Good Buys Facebook post on housewares sale.

Combating domestic violence

During the first two months of the pandemic, the National Domestic Violence Hotline reported a 9% increase in its contact volume compared to 2019. This number dropped to 6% after, though the hotline predicted that “survivors would likely feel less safe reaching out for support because of being in such close proximity to their abusive partner.”

According to SafeHaven’s 2020 impact statistics, a total of 1,774 individuals sought safety through emergency shelter and a total of 2,641 women and children were served.

Davis said that although she hasn’t seen an increase in clients come into Berry Good Buys, employees at the store ensure the shelter remains well-stocked with clothes.

“Usually, the clients will come shopping here with the voucher [and] get the items that they need,” Davis said. “I know that [the shelter] has had an increase in [clients].”

Getting involved

Students and community members looking for donation drop-off sites are encouraged to visit Berry Good Buys, Monday through Saturday during normal business hours.

The store asks that all donations be brought in either boxes or bags and without hangers.

For more information about how you can get involved visit SafeHaventc.org.