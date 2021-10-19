print

A person of interest has been arrested about two days after a student was assaulted by the suspect on campus property.

In a campus crime alert sent to students and faculty Monday, the TCU Police Department responded to an assault complaint from a student Sunday evening. The student reported that the male suspect “approached her from the rear and grabbed her around the waist.” The student said they did not recognize the suspect nor know his intent.

TCU Police and the Fort Worth Police Department investigators are currently conducting a thorough investigation on the assault report, which has led to an arrest.

According to Interim Chief of TCU Police, Robert Rangel, the suspect had been around the TCU area for several days prior to the assault.

Photo credit: TCU Police Department

“Our collateral investigation, so far, has determined that the suspect in the assault has been in the W. Berry Street area for the last few days and had been in Winton-Scott, Sid Richardson and the Neely School Hays-Smith complex last Friday,” said Rangel.

Shortly after the police department notified the campus community about the assault, TCU Police released updated photos of the person of interest on campus and the surrounding area, encouraging students and faculty to remain vigilant and to immediately call 817-257-7777 if they see the individual.

Photo credit: TCU Police Department

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department made an arrest after a “brief on foot pursuit.”

TCU and Fort Worth Police Departments will continue their investigation as “detectives interview him for the Assault on our student and unrelated crimes,” Rangel said in an email sent to the campus community.

The suspect arrested is expected to be charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, with an outstanding warrant from Dallas county.

The TCU Police Department strongly encourages students to “remain vigilant” and immediately report any suspicious activity to 817-257-7777 or the FrogShield app for any off-campus emergencies.