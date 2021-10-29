print

During the Halloween weekend, students and families are advised to take extra health and safety precautions.

As of Oct. 13, 2021, the Tarrant County community spread level of COVID-19 is high. Along with wearing a mask and getting vaccinated, there are many other things TCU student can do to help stop the spread of the virus and stay healthy on this busy weekend.

Tarrant County’s Halloween how-to

Tarrant County released a guide for trick-or-treat tips and tricks for residents. Masks and proper sanitation of surfaces and items that are touched by multiple people are highly recommended. In order to minimize contact, individual bags are a favored swap to candy bowls for visitors.

TCU Police

The TCU Police Department advises students to always be aware of their surroundings and stay in groups or with a friend as much as possible. “I cannot stress that enough – do not be afraid to reach out to us and make that contact,” says Officer George Stern of the Fort Worth Police Department.

In the events of an emergency students should always rely on 911, especially if they are off district in the entertainment district. If a student is in need of assistance on campus, they can check the Student Resources page. The page has crime reporting aids, important student related information and a direct link to safety services.

Screenshot of TCU student resources page. (courtesy of TCU Online)

According to crimegrade.org, Tarrant County falls into the 64th percentile for crime in the United States. Though TCU does not have an increased activity of crime on Halloween, students and residents should be aware of the health and safety risks on Halloween. “Trust your instinct, if something don’t look, feel, or smell right, pack it up”.