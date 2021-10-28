print

An indecent exposure incident in which a TCU student was flashed by a driver at the intersection of McPherson Ave. and Rogers Ave. occurred Thursday, Oct. 28 at approximately 6:50 p.m.

An email from the TCU Police Department notified TCU students about the indecent exposure at about 7:33 p.m.

According to the email, a female student was walking near the intersection of McPherson Ave. and Rogers Ave. when she was approached by a black Ford Mustang. The driver, described as a Hispanic/Latino with a dark skin complexion, exposed himself to her before driving away.

The TCU Police Department told students it is conducting extra patrols on campus and in the immediate surrounding areas, in response to this crime.

The TCU Police Department strongly encourages students to “remain vigilant” and immediately report any suspicious activity to 817-257-7777 or the FrogShield app for any off-campus emergencies.