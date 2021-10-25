print

Living only a few blocks away from each other, a pair of friends wanted to express creativity and peace in the midst of chaos.

The two TCU alumnae and long-time best friends launched their business Sept. 24 at the “Purple Pop-Up Shop” on Crockett Row.

Karen Crouch and Jenane Swan became best friends from rooming together at TCU. After traveling the world and building their careers, it was time to start something new together. With a joint love for TCU, each other and therapeutic crafts, Crouch and Swan decided to start an ornament business called Ramblin Rose Ornaments.

The name Ramblin Rose represents the two most cherished and strong females in their lives: their mothers. Their mothers, Rose Marilyn and Rosemary, were both filled with creativity and loved celebrating their families and friends.

Ramblin Rose Ornaments’ table at the Purple Pop-Up Shop. Four different types of ornaments are for sale. Sept 24, 2021. (Image courtesy of the Ramblin Rose Ornaments Instagram)

Ramblin Rose makes four different types of hand-crafted ornaments: fabric, ink-stamped, paper and painted. Each ornament is one of a kind, which is something that makes their business unique.

Crouch and Swan said the goal of their business is to help others celebrate their friends and family with unique gifts.

“Our ornaments are a reminder of happy times and moments of celebration with our friends and family,” said Crouch. “With our creations, we want to bring joy and share the magic of celebration with others.”

Ramblin Rose ornaments are for sale on their website or through their Instagram. New ornaments are added every week, and custom orders can be done as well. From celebrating holidays to loved ones, Ramblin Rose Ornaments has a special gift for any occasion.