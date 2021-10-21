print

The TCU Harris College of Nursing held its annual flu clinic on Oct. 6 for faculty, staff and students in the University Recreation Center to help combat flu season.

“So, we’re having the nursing students do the clinic one, because a lot of them, we have an instructor table for semester two juniors, so that is to get them in the practice of doing it,” said Elizabeth Hester, Team Accelerated BSN. “And as far as our seniors and our other nursing students that are about to graduate in December, we’re allowing them to vaccinate just to continue to be volunteering in their community, being the face of the nursing program and to continue to keep their skills up to date before graduation.”

Volunteers that helped with the clinic experience in their communities, while volunteers in the Student Nursing Association got nursing hours.

“It’s really just to be a face of the nursing program and show how we volunteer and care about our TCU community and our surrounding community members,” said Hester.

Preparation

Nursing students had to get approved in order to give injections.

Brynne Smith, a junior nursing student, and her clinical group practiced giving shots on each other to make sure they knew how to inject the flu shot.

“It’s really a fun experience to be able to do this and be able to help out the TCU community. I did it with the COVID vaccines last semester as well, and it makes me feel good knowing that I’m just helping to protect the purple,” said Smith.