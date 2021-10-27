print

A driver crosses a flooded parking lot in Oroville, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after causing flooding across the northern half of the state. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Strongest storm to ever hit the West Coast makes landfall over the weekend as millions prepare for severe weather

This weekend, the strongest storm to ever hit the West Coast made landfall causing severe weather and rain in California, according to NBC News.

On Monday, more than 7 million people remained under flood watch alerts and 18 million on high, dangerous wind alerts. As record rainfall continues to fall on the state, much of California was be on landslide, mudslide and flash flooding alerts through Monday night.

California, which is in the middle of a drought, experienced 111-mph winds on Mammoth Mountain this weekend while more than four inches of rain fell on San Francisco, breaking the record for the wettest October day in the area ever.

The storm system, which made its way east, hit Massachusetts hardest Tuesday night and left nearly 500,000 businesses without power as of Wednesday morning, according to The Weather Channel.

However, the storm helped firefighters completely contain the Dixie Fire of 2021, the second-largest wildfire in California, which destroyed 963,309 acres by the end of September.

Release of “The Facebook Files” causes Wall Street investors to pull stocks

FILE- In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. Last spring, as false claims about vaccine safety threatened to undermine the world’s response to COVID-19, researchers at Facebook wrote that they could reduce vaccine misinformation by tweaking how vaccine posts show up on users’ newsfeeds, or by turning off comments entirely. Yet despite internal documents showing these changes worked, Facebook was slow to take action. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Facebook may be facing its most serious crisis yet due to the release of “The Facebook Files,” which caused Wall Street investors to pull their stocks, according to CNN.

On Friday, 17 different U.S. news publications began publishing company documents from Facebook that whistleblower Frances Haugen provided to Congress. The documents included information about groups on Facebook that use the platform to promote violence, information on how human trafficking groups use the platform to exploit users and concerns about the effect of the platform on teenage girls.

Haugen testified before a Senate committee claiming that, “Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy.”

As Facebook fights another scandal, Wall Street investors have started to pull their stocks as a way to show their disproval of the company. On Friday, the stocks fell 5% and are now at 15% of what they were earlier this year, according to CNN Business.

Bryan Koslow, the principal of Clarus Group which owns Facebook, said, “There is a bull’s eye on Facebook’s back. They have these products and services that are considered to be addictive.”

2 dead and suspect arrested after mall shooting in Boise, Idaho

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

Two people died and five more are injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, according to USA Today.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee says officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the Boise Towne Square shopping mall after reports of shots being fired. The shopping mall is the largest in Idaho. Upon arrival, police identified someone who matched the description of the suspect, which led to an officer being injured.

The suspect, who is in critical condition, is in custody and thought to be the only shooter, Lee said. There has not yet been an identified motive. Officers near the area are investigating a second crime scene that may be related to the shooting.

Idaho Governor Brad Little wrote on Twitter that the shooting was “unthinkable,” adding that his prayers are with those injured in the shooting and their families.

“As we think about those that were hurt today, my heart goes out to those who sheltered in place, those who saw this crime, those who weren’t sure if they’d see a loved one again,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean stated at a news conference on Monday, adding, “I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain and trauma you experienced.”

U.S. launches program allowing American sponsors to help resettle Afghan refugees

On Monday, the State Department announced a “historic” new program that allows American citizens to help resettle Afghan refugees in the U.S., according to ABC News.

After the U.S. sparked chaos by leaving Afghanistan this year, the Biden administration brought upwards of 65,000 Afghans to military bases across the nation and plans to bring around 30,000 more before 2022.

However, the process has not been easy or organized, with the refugee resettlement process still struggling due to the difference between the Biden administration’s strategy and that of the Trump administration, which consisted of drying up funding and lowering admissions.

The new program is called Community Sponsorship Hub and is set up to train and vet groups of private Americans that apply and volunteer to host Afghan refugees in their communities. The volunteer hosts will be supported by organizations like Airbnb, Immigrant services and others.

According to Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the program, “harnesses this outpouring of support and enables individuals to become directly involved in the welcome and integration of our new neighbors,” and “showcases the powerful role that individuals can play in coming together to welcome and integrate Afghans into American society, reflecting our spirit of goodwill and generosity.”