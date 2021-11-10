print

After coming out on top in the Big 12 Championship, the Horned Frogs also dominated the tournament’s individual awards.

Senior striker Messiah Bright won the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award. Bright was vital to TCU’s success, scoring three goals in three games throughout the tournament. No goal was more important than the equalizer in the final against Texas that initiated the comeback for the Horned Frogs.

She was constantly putting pressure on defenses with vertical and diagonal runs and served as a reference point for her teammates in the final third.

On the other side, graduate defender Jenna Winebrenner earned the Most Outstanding Defensive Player distinction. Winebrenner’s experience was crucial for a TCU team that only conceded one goal in three matches.

The veteran defender’s positioning, combined with great anticipation and effective coverages made her a more than reliable presence in the backline. Also, her ability to take the ball out the back helped the Horned Frogs initiate the offense in their desired possession-centered approach.

More Horned Frogs were also recognized as members of the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team.

Sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Kellett, senior defender Brandi Peterson, junior midfielder Gracie Brian and first-year forward Camryn Lancaster joined Winebrenner and Bright within the twelve players selected.

Kellett, Peterson, Winebrenner, Brian and Bright continued their stellar play that previously had landed them as members of the First Team All-Big 12.

For Lancaster, this was a step up after achieving Freshman All-Big 12 honors during the regular season.

The rest of the All-Tournament Team featured five players from runner-up Texas. These included defender EmJ Cox, midfielders Julia Grosso and Lexi Missimo and forwards Trinity Byars and Mackenzie McFarland.

Forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran from West Virginia was the final member, and the only one to not play in the final.

This is the third consecutive set of conference awards where TCU has earned the majority of individual accolades that reflect the team’s ongoing success.