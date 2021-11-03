print

Students are able to create connections with possible future employers and learn more about their prospective industries at job fairs this week.

The Neeley School of Business Sales Center and the Industry Insights program are offering job fairs for all students. Students interested in jobs in communications or sales have an opportunity to learn more about the fields.

The Virtual Sales Career Fair is an opportunity for students and alumni to talk one-on-one with potential employers in hopes of securing a job with them. The Industry Insights event is a panel conversation between students and TCU alumni in various careers that will help them learn how to be successful in the media and communication field.

Neeley School of Business Job Fair

TCU Career Center informs students of the fair. (via @TCUCareerCenter on Twitter)

Neeley is hosting its inaugural Virtual Sales Career Fair Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Students can register for the event through neeley.tcu.edu/showcase. Students from all majors are welcome to attend.

The TCU Virtual Sales Career Fair is offering students and alumni the opportunity to meet with potential employers from over 100 sales organizations in many different industries in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Some of the industries include healthcare, entertainment and media, technology and finance. The companies attending include Sewell, AT&T, Uber, JPMorgan Chase and more.

Attendees are able to sign up for sessions with certain employers they have an interest in. Students can register for the events via Handshake, which is available to all students through their TCU login.

Junior supply chain major Tessa Anderson said she plans “to talk to a few specific companies about internship opportunities next summer,” she said. Anderson also said talking with them one-on-one would give her a “better shot at interning with them.”

The TCU Sales Center, founded in late 2019, said that it has a 100% industry placement among graduates. It also has accomplished about 3.1 job offers per graduate. The Sales Center offers custom research and branding solutions for organizations across a wide range of industries and marketing domains.

The TCU Sales Center took on 2020 with goals of growth; exceptional live selling from the classroom; generative industry programming; and highly-remunerated positions for graduates. THESE GOALS WERE ACCOMPLISHED, and there's much more to pursue in 2021!



#Leadin2021 #Sales pic.twitter.com/eQtL2AfaHW — TCU Sales Center (@TCUsales) December 29, 2020 The TCU Sales Center shares their previous successes from 2020. (Via @TCUSales on Twitter.)

Read ten tips for before, during and after the fair here.

Industry Insights Panel

Industry Insights Infographic (infographic by Industry Insights.)

The Industry Insights panel was held on Zoom Tuesday, though is another event to look forward to this month.

The goal of the Industry Insights panel was for students to be able to have a conversation with TCU alums about how to get started and succeed in the media and communication industries. Attendees also learned more about various job functions and career paths in the industries.

The panelists include alumni from these companies, NBC Universal, Lockheed Martin Space, KSBY Communications and TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

There have been multiple Industry Insights panels previously in a variety of industries. These industries include technology, financial services, consulting and energy.

The last event Industry Insights will host this semester is for consumer packaged goods on Wednesday, Nov. 10. This event will also be held over Zoom.