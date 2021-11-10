print

The Neeley School of Business is due for a new neighbor in just a few years.

The parking lot, bordered by Merida and Lubbock Avenues and West Lowden Street, will be the site of TCU’s first residence halls on east campus. The Board of Trustees approved preliminary construction plans at their board meeting Friday, and Chancellor Victor Boschini made it official with an announcement Tuesday.

The architectural plans have not been finalized, but early expectations are for two residence halls that will house up to 500 first-year students in close proximity to a dining hall that will seat up to 700.

The housing crunch became acute this year. After TCU accepted its largest first-year class ever and made room for sophomores, there were about 560 beds left for juniors, seniors and transfers. All told, less than half of all undergraduates live on campus.

TCU’s last growth spurt included the Richards & Arnold Halls and added 300 additional beds to the campus. Those halls opened in 2019 as the last phase of the Worth Hills renovation.

“In my mind, it will look similar to Marion and Clark,” Boschini said. Pamela and Edward Clark Hall and Marion Hall opened in 2013 as part of the first phase of Worth Hills construction.

The dining is expected to provide an area for social and study groups on east campus.

“If you go to try and eat anywhere on campus around noon, it is chaotic,” said Boschini.

In the meantime, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kathy Cavins-Tull and ​the SGA Dining Committee are working to alleviate crowding in dining halls.