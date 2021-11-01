print

*This article is being updated live.

The announcement that head coach Gary Patterson has stepped away from the TCU football program struck a chord in the hearts of some of his current and former players.

Tayo Fabuluje (offensive tackle, ’11-14)

“I think it’s sad to see…Coach [Gary] Patterson moved mountains to get TCU where they are today in the Big 12 and changed a lot of lives in a positive manner along the way. It takes a special type of person to do what coach Patterson has done in his time at TCU and it’ll be tough to replace him. Not only because of his success on the field but also the impact he has behind the scenes with his players and coaches. Those things make him legendary more than any win-loss record.”

“I can honestly say he changed my life.”

Mat Boesen (defensive end, ’16-17)

“It was utterly shocking news to hear today. Gary [Patterson] was the best coach I’ve ever had the chance to play for, TCU’s football program won’t be the same without him.”

Kevin White (cornerback, ’11-14)

Zach Evans (running back, ’20-present)

Thank You , GREATLY APPRECIATED. @TCUCoachP — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) November 1, 2021

Jarrison Stewart (wide receiver, ’15-18)

Kolby Listenbee (wide receiver, ’12-15)

Congratulations on your successful career at TCU! Best wishes on your future endeavors @TCUCoachP 🙌🏽 — Kolby Listenbee ™️ (@List10bee_Swagg) November 1, 2021

Ochaun Mathis (defensive end, ’18-present)

Noah Daniels (cornerback, ’17-present)

Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (cornerback, ’19-present)

Mikel Barkley (wide receiver, ’19-present)

Thanks for everything @TCUCoachP I’ll never forget how much you cared for your players, treated everyone like family. Gave me an opportunity and helped me grow as a person. Nothing but respect.💜🐸 — Mikel Barkley (@Kelzo850) November 1, 2021

Steve Avila (center, ’18-present)

Thank you Coach P ! — Steve Avila (@Steve_avila27) November 1, 2021

Griffin Kell (kicker, ’19-present)

Thank you @TCUCoachP for giving me a chance. You changed me and my families life forever. It truly was an honor playing for you! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9zWT0NaMMQ — Griffin Kell (@griffin_kell) November 1, 2021

Obinna Eze (offensive tackle, ’21-present)

Grateful for who you are and the opportunity you gave me. Thank you @TCUCoachP #LEGEND — OBINNA EZE 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@MAJORBUSQUET) November 1, 2021

Michael Onyemaobi (safety, ’17-present)

FOREVER indebted! Thank you 🐐 @TCUCoachP — Michael Onyemaobi (@yoyoquatro) November 1, 2021

D’Arco Perkins-McCallister (safety, ’21-present)

Landyn Watson (defensive end, ’21-present)

Kenny Turnier (defensive tackle, ’21-present)

Thank you Coach P!! — Kenny Turnier (@KennyTurnier0) November 1, 2021

Andrew Coker (offensive tackle, ’19-present)

Even more tributes are sure to be seen over the coming days, as more players who have been affected by the legacy of Gary Patterson digest the news.

The point has been made clear, though: Patterson made a forever impact at TCU that will be felt by those who donned the purple and white for decades to come.