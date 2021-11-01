Gary Patterson, who announced his departure from the TCU football program on Oct. 31, 2021, was the Frogs' all-time winningest coach over his 21 years leading the program. (Cristian ArguetaSoto/Staff Photographer)
*This article is being updated live.

The announcement that head coach Gary Patterson has stepped away from the TCU football program struck a chord in the hearts of some of his current and former players.

Tayo Fabuluje (offensive tackle, ’11-14)

“I think it’s sad to see…Coach [Gary] Patterson moved mountains to get TCU where they are today in the Big 12 and changed a lot of lives in a positive manner along the way. It takes a special type of person to do what coach Patterson has done in his time at TCU and it’ll be tough to replace him. Not only because of his success on the field but also the impact he has behind the scenes with his players and coaches. Those things make him legendary more than any win-loss record.”

“I can honestly say he changed my life.”

Mat Boesen (defensive end, ’16-17)

“It was utterly shocking news to hear today. Gary [Patterson] was the best coach I’ve ever had the chance to play for, TCU’s football program won’t be the same without him.”

Kevin White (cornerback, ’11-14)

Zach Evans (running back, ’20-present)

Jarrison Stewart (wide receiver, ’15-18)

Kolby Listenbee (wide receiver, ’12-15)

Ochaun Mathis (defensive end, ’18-present)

Noah Daniels (cornerback, ’17-present)

Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (cornerback, ’19-present)

Mikel Barkley (wide receiver, ’19-present)

Steve Avila (center, ’18-present)

Griffin Kell (kicker, ’19-present)

Obinna Eze (offensive tackle, ’21-present)

Michael Onyemaobi (safety, ’17-present)

D’Arco Perkins-McCallister (safety, ’21-present)

Landyn Watson (defensive end, ’21-present)

Kenny Turnier (defensive tackle, ’21-present)

Andrew Coker (offensive tackle, ’19-present)

Even more tributes are sure to be seen over the coming days, as more players who have been affected by the legacy of Gary Patterson digest the news.

The point has been made clear, though: Patterson made a forever impact at TCU that will be felt by those who donned the purple and white for decades to come.

JD is a journalism major at TCU from Maui, HI.

Junior Sports Broadcast Major / Journalism Minor

Colin Post is a journalism major from Houston, Texas. Hoping to find a career in sports writing post-grad, Colin has covered TCU Athletics for TCU360 for four years.

