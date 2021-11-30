print

At any given TCU basketball game, there are dozens of different things that fans yell from the stands, but one has been heard at least once at each game this year — “EDDIE! EDDIE! EDDIE!”

Maybe it is because he’s lost 75 pounds since getting to TCU, maybe it is because of the smile he consistently has on his face or maybe it is because of his nonstop hustle, but it has become clear right away this season that Frog fans love forward Eddie Lampkin Jr.

Typically known for his energy and effort, Lampkin gave fans a reason to chant his name with his stat line on Monday night, recording his first-ever double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“I felt good. I feel like I was more active,” Lampkin said. “I really haven’t been at 100 percent, but I was at 100 percent tonight. I was on the offensive boards. I played good getting on the floor, and then we won, so that’s really all that matters.”

Led by Lampkin, TCU took down Austin Peay 68-51 to improve to 5-1. The Frogs out-rebounded the Governors 51-30 to control the boards for the majority of the evening.

Guard Micah Peavy joined Lampkin as a presence in the rebounding game, grabbing eight himself. The Texas Tech transfer also added six points.

Peavy’s older brother, DJ Peavy, is a guard at Austin Peay. He finished with four points and three assists in the game.

“It was a crazy experience. I had never been there before,” Micah Peavy said. “I’ve always been on the same team as him. It wasn’t just good for me, it was good for my family to see that.”

Peavy said that he had “50-plus” family members at the event.

Austin Peay scored the first points of the game on a wide-open dunk, but TCU would not trail again after that, immediately responding with an 8-0 run.

For the rest of the first half, the Governors stayed within striking distance, but seven points and eight rebounds by Lampkin in the first 20 minutes alone gave the Frogs a 34-26 halftime lead.

Once again, Austin Peay scored to start the half to pull within five, but TCU responded with another run, this one 17-1, to blow the game wide open.

The run was well balanced offensively for the Frogs, with six different players scoring during that span.

A few minutes later, TCU extended its lead to the largest it would be all night, 23, on a personal 4-0 run from guard Damion Baugh. The Memphis transfer finished with six points, three rebounds and three assists in his second game back from injury.

“It felt good to be back, to be honest,” Baugh said. “First game in California and two games here I missed, so it was good to be back with my team.”

Though the Frogs shot just 37 percent in the second half, they also only turned it over twice during that span, cruising to a comfortable win over their Ohio Valley Conference opponent.

Guard Mike Miles Jr. tied Lampkin for a team-high 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Forward Emanuel Miller added eight points, five rebounds and two steals in the win.

Up next, TCU will continue its homestand with a matchup against Oral Roberts. Tip-off against the Golden Eagles is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.