What started as a desire to exercise with more people that looked like her has turned into a student-led exercise initiative open to all.

Kynnedy Brown, a senior pre-health professions major who wants to attend medical school, started a program known as 4HerHealth in order to promote healthy lifestyles for her peers.

Brown said 4HerHealth offers in-person exercise groups, virtual cooking classes and other hybrid meeting options covering topics including nutrition, mental wellbeing and physical health.

“It is important to tackle some of these issues early on so that hopefully we can prevent some of the health complications and diseases that women can encounter,” said Brown.

There are currently 20 members of 4HerHealth, but Brown hopes that more people continue to join her program.

Lauren Wahlstrom, a member of theCrew’s community engagement committee, planned an event in the Commons on Thursday in order to help Brown promote 4HerHealth.

“I love doing collaborations with newer, student-led programs because theCrew is fortunate enough to have name recognition across campus and large funding,” said Wahlstrom.

At the event, students were encouraged to enter a “step challenge” which awarded people who had the highest number of steps that day. Prizes such as yoga mats, jump ropes and weight blankets were given out.

Many students participated in bungee jumping in the Commons. Others engaged in conversations about physical and mental wellness while sipping on hot chocolate.

“Since 4HerHealth focuses on physical movement,” said Wahlstrom, “I thought bungee jumping would be a fun way to expose more students to the program.”

Brown said that her goal is for 4HerHealth to eventually be recognized as an official organization at TCU.

Pre-health professions students have the opportunity to apply for Experiential Projects to Impact the Community (EPIC) community development grants. EPIC grants provide up to $2,500 to support a student-led program.

“Even though I am a senior, I believe that TCU needs an organization like 4HerHealth,” Brown said.

EPIC grant recipients work with members from TCU’s office of Community Engagement to expand their program across campus. Students also present their program at the annual College and Science and Engineering Student Research Symposium.