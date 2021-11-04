print

TCU and a group of alumni and former graduate students have settled a lawsuit that accused the university of discriminating against them because they were Black women.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. According to court documents, the settlement was reached during mediation on Oct. 29, and signed by the mediator on Nov. 3.

The case began when a lawsuit was filed in January 2020, accusing the former Dean of the John V. Roach Honors College Diane Snow of physically and verbally abusing Destinee Wilson (formerly Jane Doe No. 1) during a month-long course in Washington, D.C.

Two plaintiffs joined the suit in April of 2020 and two more in June of 2020. All of the women claimed they experienced patterns of discrimination and hostility by faculty while attending TCU as students that curtailed their education, according to the suit.

The plaintiffs were anonymous until Chief District Judge Barbara Lynn ordered in September that for the suit to continue, they had to reveal their identities. The claims from Ashley Sylvester (formerly Jane Doe No. 4) were also dismissed by the Court based on a statute of limitations in September 2021.

“We are in the process of concluding the lawsuit in a manner acceptable to all parties. We are thankful for this result, as all parties are members of the TCU community,” a spokesperson for TCU said Thursday evening.