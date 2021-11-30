A closer look: Texas’ oldest museum renews with art from the past

print

When looking for a study break or a fun activity, look no further than the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth near West 7th Street.

The Modern Art Museum houses more than 3,000 works of art each year, and the building itself is included in the museum’s diverse collection of mediums.

“Our mission is to collect and show post-1940s contemporary art,” said the Modern’s director of communication, Kendal Smith-Lake.

The Modern was founded in 1892 and has been a reputable establishment for art collections, displays and interpretations since the 1940s, according to the Modern website. It is located across the way from the Kimbell Art Museum.

“All of our art and show in our special exhibitions is post-World War II up to working artists today,” said Smith-Lake.

The Modern’s viewing pool and lawn. (Frances Wetherbee/ Staff Reporter)

Past exhibits

Artist Sean Scully’s work was the featured exhibit at the Modern since June 20 of this year, and left the museum’s collection on Oct. 10. Scully’s featured exhibit, previously on loan from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Modern, was titled The Shape of Ideas. His work focuses on the variation of lines through multi-dimensional mediums.

Current exhibits

Since Nov. 7, Milton Avery’s work has replaced Scully’s bright colors. Avery’s work is made up of about 70 paintings from 1910 to the mid-1960s. The warm colors of the Abstract Expressionist are sure to be a fall favorite. His work will be displayed until Jan. 30, 2022.

Visit the Modern’s website for ticketing and exhibit details.

How to visit

Officially open at full capacity to the public again, the Modern gladly welcomes visitors back with smiling, masked faces. The Modern is open for its normal hours including an extended closing time at 8 p.m. on Fridays. Admission is also free on Fridays and students receive a discount on other days.