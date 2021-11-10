print

Roxo, TCU’s student-run advertisement and public relations agency, is in its 10th year of operation on campus. The agency has worked with over 75 businesses in the past decade through its philosophy of “creativity for good.”

Roxo was founded in 2011 through a partnership with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp. Housed in the Bob Schieffer College of Communication, the agency is now made up of 31 “Roxstars” and three client teams.

Roxo members collaborate on client work. (Photo courtesy of Ashley German)

The agency operates like any other ad and PR agency, working with clients to solidify their brands. What makes Roxo stand out against other agencies is its desire to give work to those who need it most.

Preston Harless, the vice president of business development, described how the phrase “creativity for good” shapes Roxo’s approach to working with clients.

“Creativity for good means being an agency that fosters collaboration, inclusion and support because there is no other way,” said Harless.

While working with one non-profit organization every semester, Roxo also provides services to one client pro bono.

This semester, Roxo is working with Project 4031, whose mission is to “provide terminally ill children, adults and their families facing end-of-life challenges with peace and comfort by easing financial burdens and fulfilling last dreams.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the agency partnered with The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation to raise awareness for mental health education and research.

Other nonprofits that Roxo has worked with include Fort Worth Hope Center, Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition and James L. West Dementia Center.

Ashley German, Roxo President, holds up a TCU strategic communication shirt. (Photo courtesy of Ashley German)

The agency aids in advertising campaigns, graphic design, interactive design, public relations and other creative and strategic planning. Zuri Thomas, an account executive, shared how Roxo helps solidify clients’ voices through collaboration.

“We help organizations and influencers display their true authentic self by creating innovative ways for them to share their message and-or missions and vision to the public,” said Thomas.

Members specialize in a specific area of design or marketing and work alongside account executives to execute their scope of work. The agency has been an opportunity for students to gain practical industry experience and teamwork skills.

Thomas explained that through their shared values, team members become like family.

The Roxo “family” extends beyond the walls of Moudy South. This is something that Ashley German, the Roxo president, wished more people were aware of.

“The part that I wish so many people knew is that it’s not just secluded to strategic communication majors, anyone from any major can join if they want,” said German.

Roxo is a welcoming environment for all students to practice industry skills through a creative lens. Through its innovative approach to advertising and public relations, the agency unites its members and clients “for good.”

