print

After 45 years of walking backward while wearing purple polo shirts, the Student Foundation is narrowing its focus to supporting alumni and advancement efforts.

COVID-19 brought about the shift when the Office of Admissions reduced groups to 10 people and hired a smaller group of guides to lead campus tours.

“The admissions office had to completely change how they handled campus tours during COVID,” said Brooke Shuman, TCU STUFO advisor.

Picture of previous Student Foundation members working at an alumni event on campus. Photo courtesy of Brooke Shuman.

“Campus tours were a part of our outward-facing identity,” said Shuman. “But students don’t know that STUFO members are very involved in volunteering and alumni events, which is what the next chapter will focus on.”

Student Foundation was founded in 1976 by a small group of students who wanted to serve three different pillars: admissions, advancement and alumni.

Members of Student Foundation in 1976 when the organization was founded. Photo courtesy of Brooke Shuman.

STUFO has evolved from a small group of upperclassmen to a massive organization taking students at every grade level. Now, the organization is refocusing on advancement and alumni.

University advancement focuses on TCU’s future goals, strategic planning and marketing efforts.

“It’s been a slower process,” said Felice Johnson, Student Foundation president. “Since we are in a transitional period, we are working towards getting TCU excited and engaged on what is to come.”

Student Foundation will continue participating in advancement opportunities and giving tours to donors and alumni, provide student panels, work scholarship dinners, event check-ins and more.

Photo of Student Foundation members working an alumni event check-in. Photo courtesy of Brooke Shuman.

“Student Foundation members are passionate about TCU, and we add a really special element to campus,” said Isabelle Walsh, the director of professional development. “With any successful campus, there are involved alumni and STUFO prides itself on being very alumni focused.”

TCU alumni continue to be an active part of the campus. According to the Princeton Review, TCU ranks at No.6 for the best alumni network. There are 96,000 living TCU alumni across the globe that STUFO members will continue to work closely with in the future.

The new director board was announced just last month, and the current members are hoping to take applications for interested new members this spring.