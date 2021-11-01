print

TCU got a close-up.

The university is now featured in “The College Tour,” a new series that visits universities across the world featuring students who talk about their experiences. Students gathered in the Campus Commons last month to watch the premiere.

Each episode is meant to provide more in-depth information than the average college tour. Several TCU students were selected to give a glimpse into their lives and why they chose their college.

“A lot of schools have virtual tours but they don’t do the schools justice,” said Burton Roberts, who was an executive producer along with Alex Boylan. “If you have a virtual tour at TCU, you may see some images of the buildings but it’s totally different when you get an in-person tour.”

TCU’s 32-minute episode highlighted 10 diverse students who chose TCU for the small school community feel with the school spirit of a big university.

TCU junior, Nand Javia, was one of the 10 students to share a unique story.

Javia, who is from India, spoke of the difficulties of trying to find a university to attend as an international student. He also shared his educational journey with others by posting videos on YouTube. Javia says he wants to educate other international students about his unique pathway and attending college in the U.S.

TCU football game student section from the College Tour episode. (screenshot photo/The College Tour)

The episode is intended to showcase everything the university has to offer.

“We’re telling the story of people, the students, the community of TCU, the place Fort Worth and the culture of the school and the students and everything else,” Roberts says. “If you’re not there to see it, you have to watch it and you have to hear it through the people, and it was awesome to be able to help bridge that gap.”

Student segment page under the TCU The College Tour episode page. (screenshot photo/The College Tour)

The full episode can be viewed on The College Tour website, on The College Tour app or on Amazon Prime.