Good Street Baptist Church provides good service during the holidays

Churches are social gatherings boosted by the real-life relationships and interactions within them, and when COVID-19 caused a nationwide shutdown, Good Street Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, had to question the state of its future.

Its effectiveness and accessibility came into the spotlight as weekly rituals and lifestyles such as the alter prayer, Holy Communion or Lord’s Supper and hearing the hymns sang by the choir were suddenly taken away.

Nonetheless, in the midst of a pandemic that once threatened its livelihood, Good Street has not only been looking to adjust but also thrive.

The church’s Sunday service has since been exclusively found on Facebook Live and YouTube, adjusting its once early morning worship service to now begin at 1 p.m.

Instead of transitioning back to in-person services only, the church plans to continue online programs because of the increased engagement it has received in the meantime.

Pastor Eddie L. Jenkins said he wants the church to be as visible and accessible as possible, and their online presence would be a step in that direction.

Once renovations are complete, the church will be closer to physically welcoming back its congregation.

“We’re looking now at doing something [to] remodel all of our restrooms so they’re touchless — touchless entry, touchless faucets, touchless soap dispensers, touchless hand dryers,” said Deacon Randall Epps.

With the holidays near, Good Street has also been able to continue its efforts with giving back to the community.

The church held a Thanksgiving turkey drive on Nov. 20 where they provided around 100 turkeys for families.

Good Street plans on hosting their annual ‘angel tree,’ where a member of the church selects the name of a child from the church or the surrounding neighborhood and purchases them a Christmas gift during the upcoming holiday season.