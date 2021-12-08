Two TCU alumni celebrate a year with their small business

print

The Story of Jennifer and Sam Demel. Adobe Spark video by Izzy Acheson.

Two TCU alumni celebrated their first year of Trinity Coffee House, their accidental business endeavor.



38 + Vine, located at 212 Carroll St. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Demel)

The Demels originally pursued the wine industry but had to pivot.

Enthusiasm for designing new business concepts and a love of Fort Worth made Jennifer and Sam Demel perfect partners.

“We wanted to bring something to the Fort Worth community that it had not seen before,” said Sam Demel, co-owner of 38 + Vine and Trinity Coffee House. “The idea of the wine bar came when we were at a vineyard in Napa celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary.”

As a result, 38 + Vine, a unique self-serve wine bar, opened its doors in the winter of 2019.

However, after two quick months of operation, COVID-19 caused 38 + Vine to temporarily close. After seven months of strictly online sales, the wine bar was able to open at half capacity.

Nearly a year later, 38 + Vine’s neighbor, Craftwork Coffee, planned to sell its space and the Demels spotted an opportunity.

“We wanted to use some of the square footage of the coffee shop to expand our current business for social distancing,” said co-owner Jennifer Demel. “We had no experience in the coffee industry, but it soon turned into us receiving the keys to the entire coffee shop.”



Trinity Coffee House, located at 2700 Weisenberger St. (Photo courtesy of Trinity Coffee House on Facebook)

The Demels were handed the keys to the Craftwork Coffee space on Nov. 7, 2020 and reopened 24 hours later as Trinity Coffee House. Nestled in the Foundry District, Trinity Coffee House has become a study spot for TCU students.

“It’s been a crazy year, but it has brought us amazing people and businesses opportunities,” said Jennifer Demel.

After a year of learning the ins and outs of the coffee industry, the Demels also became owners Lazy Daisy Coffee shop and plan to open a second location in Fort Worth. The couple plans to open a second 38 + Vine location in Boerne, Texas.

“Our goal has always been to add small businesses to this great city, but we also want to give entrepreneurs a place to showcase what they do,” said Sam Demel.

Trinity Coffee House is not only a cozy coffee spot but also a lively display case for other small businesses. From collaborations with flower trucks, beef jerky businesses and local animal shelters, the Demels are making the Fort Worth community more welcoming toward small business.

“If you didn’t have others to reach out to, especially at the beginning of COVID, then you were definitely at a higher risk of not making it through,” said Schuyler Stapleton, director of operations at Trinity Coffee House. “The small business community has shifted from being solely competitive to more supportive.”