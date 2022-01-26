print

A TCU baseball pitcher is putting new life into old cleats.

Sophomore pitcher Luke Savage founded the charity Blessed Feet in 2020 to supply used baseball cleats to young athletes around the world.

Before starting Blessed Feet, Savage attended two mission trips to the Dominican Republic during high school. Through ongoing conversations with a mentor and coach, he learned that many children who participate in sports do so without appropriate shoes and gear.

Video courtesy of Luke Savage on YouTube.

Through this experience, the charity, Blessed Feet, which is currently seeking nonprofit status from the IRS, was founded. Knowing that he had many old cleats of his own, Savage started this organization to encourage others to pass on shoes that they no longer use.

“This organization is important to me because I feel like I have a duty to use the platform I’ve been given to help others,” said Savage. “I feel like there is no better way to do that than be able to use two things I love – through shoes and sports.”

Individuals can donate cleats by contacting a volunteer, mailing or bringing them to a drop-off location. The location’s address can be found on the organization’s website. Those who don’t have gear can donate through the website.

The charity sends donated cleats to organizations internationally, including in the Dominican Republic. Other cleats are brought to local Fort Worth groups.

Additionally, donors have the option to customize their cleats when donating or dropping off.

Individuals can send in a design when donating or customize shoes themselves as volunteers. Customization involves painting various colors and designs. Other volunteer opportunities include picking up, packing and dropping off donations.

Luke Savage, a member of TCU Baseball, poses next to donated cleats for Blessed Feet. (Photo courtesy of Luke Savage)

According to the organization’s website, Blessed Feet focuses on cleats because “feet are the foundation to the body.”

In the future, Savage would like to extend the organization’s global reach.

“I want to be able to take the organization internationally to where we can have annual drives and events to help benefit kids in need,” he said.

Since 2020, Blessed Feet has experienced growth locally and impacted athletes internationally. The organization provides an opportunity for the Fort Worth community to make an impact across the globe.