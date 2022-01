Colin Post is a journalism major from Houston, Texas. Hoping to find a career in sports writing post-grad, Colin has covered TCU Athletics for TCU360 for four years. You can find most of his work posted at TCU360's official Twitter page @TCU360Sports. Gary Patterson even blocks his personal Twitter (which you can find at @colinp_3). Colin enjoys watching and discussing sports, listening to music, and going to Starbucks.