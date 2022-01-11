print

About an hour after TCU Police Department reported a student was shot with an Airsoft gun near campus, Fort Worth Police Department arrested the suspects of the crime in a separate incident Tuesday night.

At 9:07 p.m. Tuesday evening, TCU Police Department reported a student was shot by suspects using an Airsoft gun while the student was walking near the intersection of West Bowie Street and Sandage Avenue.

Airsoft guns are a form of replica toy guns that are commonly used in airsoft sports and shoot plastic pellets up to 200 miles per hour, leaving welts on the skin.

TCU Police Department shared information on the crime with the Fort Worth Police Department, which apprehended the suspects in a different area of the city, just after the suspects assaulted another victim (a non-TCU community member).

TCU Police sent an email, updating its previous crime alert, to announce that the suspect was in Fort Worth Police Department custody.

“The suspects are being arrested and TCUPD will subsequently be adding charges related to the crime that took place on campus earlier this evening,” the TCU Police Department stated in the email.