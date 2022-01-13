print

Six years after the collaborative medical school was announced between TCU and the University of North Texas, TCU will move forward with its own vision.

TCU is transitioning to take sole governance of the new TCU School of Medicine, the 10th school TCU now offers located in Fort Worth.

White coats stand on display at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine announcement event in 2018. (Cristian ArguetaSoto/Staff Photographer)

“Today we celebrate the School of Medicine, one of the newest and most innovative allopathic (MD) medical schools in the country, as the Texas Christian University School of Medicine,” stated Chancellor Victor Boschini in an email Wednesday night.

Two academic communities, TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, introduced their first class of students in July 2019. Since then, TCU has recruited three more classes to the school.

With the new acquisition, the TCU School of Medicine stated that its accreditation in addition to partnerships with the JPS Health Network, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center and Texas Health Resources would remain in place.

Mark Johnson, chairman of the TCU Board of Trustees, stated, “We continue to be inspired by this transformative medical school, including the clinical and academic talent that we are recruiting and retaining for our community.”

“This is an extraordinary way for us to live up to our mission of responsible global citizenship, starting right here in Fort Worth,” he added.

Boschini replied to Johnson’s comments, saying he “couldn’t agree more.”

Classes will continue for both TCU and UNTHSC students until UNTSC solidifies an appropriate space to transition to.