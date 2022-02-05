print

TCU guard Mike Miles has been ruled out of the team’s home matchup with Kansas State on Saturday, TCU360 was informed by the team this afternoon.

Miles, who leads TCU in scoring with 15.4 points per game, re-injured a nagging wrist injury at the Frogs’ practice on Friday while also hurting his left wrist. An MRI done today came back negative on both wrists, but the team did not feel that Miles was healthy enough to play effectively.

The injury originally occurred in TCU’s January 8th loss to Baylor when Miles collided with Bears forward Matthew Mayer, and it has clearly affected the Frogs’ leader since then, especially on the offensive end.

Prior to the Baylor game, the guard was averaging 16.9 points per game and had scored in double figures in every contest. He had also made two or more three-pointers seven times.

In the seven games since, Miles is averaging just 11.7 points per game, has scored in single digits three times, and has made multiple three-pointers just once.

Dating back to elementary school, this is the first game in his basketball career that Miles has ever missed with injury. He was out for TCU’s December win over Grambling with a non-COVID illness.

Looking to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018, the Frogs are currently 15-4 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play.

TCU and Kansas State are set to tip-off tonight at 7 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena.