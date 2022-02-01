print

Ice, sleet and snow are due to hit Tarrant County; forecasters expected the storm to start Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday afternoon.

With temperatures edging into the 70s on Tuesday, many students were wearing shorts, but some worried about the plunge to come.

Much of the nation is bracing for a winter storm that expected to bring ice to Fort Worth. (Source: National Weather Service)

“I’m probably just going to walk over to the grocery store, and I’m probably going to buy like some essentials like some toilet paper and paper towels, maybe some cleaning supplies,” said Alec Kazlauskas, a sophomore business management major. “I might go get like a winter jacket or something. I actually didn’t bring any.”

Students wearing shorts outside of Mary Couts Burnett Library Tuesday, Feb. 1. Temperatures are expected to plummet 30 degrees. (Lance Minor/TCU 360)

The Office of the Provost will determine whether to delay or cancel classes based on the severity of the weather.

Unlike previous years, if the university closes for weather, all classes and activities online, in-person or off-campus will be canceled.

Any makeup time will take place during the scheduled class time or through out-of-class activities, not on separate makeup days, said Brianna Edwards, accreditation coordinator.

Last year, make-up days were required following last year’s winter storm.

“I think if classes were canceled, it would be a good thing just for general safety,” said Bryce Hopper, a sophomore business major. “But I would definitely prefer if it were safe for class to be open, I just love going to class with lots of people so I really do say safety first, but if it is safe then I think classes can still open.”

In an email to campus, the Office of the Provost announced it expects make an announcement by mid-afternoon Wednesday, with the storm watch continuing until Thursday at 6 p.m.