print

Ambassador Bridge reopens after a week of protesting

The crucial trade bridge between Canada and the U.S. reopened late Sunday after being blocked by protestors unhappy about vaccine mandates, according to NBC News.

Windsor, Ontario police, led by Deputy Chief of Police Pam Mizuno, peacefully shut down the protest. Mizuno expressed a zero-tolerance policy for “any activity” on the bridge but recognized the legal right to protest on the sidewalks.

The Ambassador Bridge controls one-fourth U.S-Canada trade overall. According to CNBC, this week’s protests have affected $392.56 million each day.

The protests have inspired backlash across the country, as well as similar protests around the world.

Olympic Russian figure skater will not receive medal

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The International Olympic Committee made the decision to let Kamila Valieva, a Russian figure skater, continue to compete after being accused of using drugs during the 2022 Olympic Games, according to The New York Times. But, she will not receive a medal.

Valieva is a favorite in these Olympic Games and made a name for herself by helping Russia win an earlier competition.

In a recent statement, the International Olympic Committee decided that if Valieva places within the top three, there will not be a flower or medal ceremony. Once Vlieva’s case is concluded, there will be “dignified medal ceremonies,” said the IOC.

New Mexico man is suspected of stabbing 11 people

Albuquerque Police talk with bystanders after multiple people were stabbed near Central Wyoming NE on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Albuquerque Police recently arrested a man who has allegedly stabbed 11 people in various locations throughout the city, according to ABC News.

The suspect was identified Monday as Tobias Gutierrez, a 42-year-old man with a criminal record of federal felonies that include burglary, battery and possession of a controlled substance.

One of the stabbings was as recent as Sunday, and multiple victims have been hospitalized. Most victims are in stable condition, with two critically injured.

The stabbings happened in a variety of locations and diverse parts of the body were targeted. “There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason” for the crimes, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Confusion surrounding Ukraine’s NATO agreement

A crewman stands guard on a deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, near Split, Croatia, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier anchored off the coast of Split, after taking part in a 12-day NATO naval exercise in the Mediterranean that ended on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

World leaders are attempting to prevent war in Europe as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia surrounding a NATO bid, according to NBC News.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain said Ukraine may drop its bid to join NATO. Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko mentioned the NATO agreement could be a major piece in negotiations with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been trying to control and roll back NATO, so Sunday’s update has grabbed the attention of Russia and Washington.