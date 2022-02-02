print

Amid a winter storm warning, TCU closed campus beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2 through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, a TCU alert stated Wednesday afternoon.

The university notified that all academic instruction and activities — including work with deadlines in the closing period — online or in-person, on or off-campus, will cease until the university reopens.

Unlike last year’s winter storm, make-up work will take place during scheduled class times or throughout out-of-class activities, not on separate makeup days, said TCU accreditation coordinator Brianna Edwards.

The Recreation Center will be open for recreational use and as a “warming station” to harbor students affected by the winter weather. For access to the “warming station” after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, please contact TCU Police at 817-257-8400. The university recommended students using the station bring personal toiletries and a sleeping back and pillow.

In addition, TCU plans to continue providing meals for students during the closing. TCU Dining will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and plans to reopen for breakfast through dinner from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

TCU urges its students on and off-campus to take caution as freezing temperatures and road conditions are expected to become hazardous.