Amid a winter storm warning, TCU closed campus beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2 through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, a TCU alert stated Wednesday afternoon.
The university notified that all academic instruction and activities — including work with deadlines in the closing period — online or in-person, on or off-campus, will cease until the university reopens.
Unlike last year’s winter storm, make-up work will take place during scheduled class times or throughout out-of-class activities, not on separate makeup days, said TCU accreditation coordinator Brianna Edwards.
The Recreation Center will be open for recreational use and as a “warming station” to harbor students affected by the winter weather. For access to the “warming station” after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, please contact TCU Police at 817-257-8400. The university recommended students using the station bring personal toiletries and a sleeping back and pillow.
In addition, TCU plans to continue providing meals for students during the closing. TCU Dining will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and plans to reopen for breakfast through dinner from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
TCU urges its students on and off-campus to take caution as freezing temperatures and road conditions are expected to become hazardous.
JD is a journalism major at TCU from Maui, HI. When he's not too busy, you can find him daydreaming of sunset surf sessions. JD joined the TCU 360 team in 2019, starting as a staff writer, associate photographer and line editor. He has reported on local sports and news in Hawaii and Texas and is currently the executive editor at TCU 360.