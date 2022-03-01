print

Texans head to the polls today to cast their votes in the Republican and Democratic primary elections. Please check back for Politifrog’s ongoing coverage throughout the day and night.

12:00 p.m.: Voter turnout mimics past years, young people vote for the first time

Reporting by Skyler Thomas

It’s election day in Texas! Here’s what’s been happening at the polls today.

For Texans wanting to vote in this year’s primary election, they can do so starting Tuesday at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Good news for those voting — polling locations are spread out all throughout the state.

Midterm elections tend to have reduced turnout compared to presidential elections, and this year is likely to reflect that trend.

(Skyler Thomas/TCU 360)

“I usually don’t [vote]. Not unless it’s for the president or something big like that,” said 31-year-old Elizabeth.

Many aren’t even aware of the candidates running for positions. A north Texas resident was asked if they were voting. Their response was, “no” because they “don’t even know who’s running.”

Others would like to vote but are too busy with work and kids to make time to head out to the polls. Monica, a mother of two, said that the only time she would be able to make it to the polls would be after she gets off work when polls are expected to be the most crowded and busy.

“I can’t find the time during the week with work, and after that I have to get the kids from school, make dinner and all that stuff,” she said.

For new voters that just turned 18 and are now eligible to vote, the primary election is exciting and marks a milestone for them. “I just turned 18 a few weeks ago,” said Katie Dunne, a first-time voter at age 18. “So for me, I am really excited to get out there and vote and check [voting] off my bucket list.”

10:00 a.m.: Some TCU students head to the polls

Vote here signs placed outside of Paschal High School. (Lance Minor/TCU 360)

Reporting by Lance Minor

At Paschal High School, which is serving as a polling place, eager people were parking and running out of their cars just to get inside to vote.

Each election is an opportunity to make a difference for younger generations, including college students; still, the voting process is complicated and can lead to confusion.

“So I didn’t know you had to vote for one party in primary elections, and that wasn’t what I was planning on doing, so that kind of changed my plan. But I feel good about what I did,” said Madison Obergon, a third-year student at TCU.

Voting is a right that should be exercised by all who are eligible, even when the odds of victory seem slim because it is a chance to make one’s voice heard in the political process. Those who choose to participate in the election today will be shaping the future of their political party.