On March 1, Texans across the state voted in the first primary of the 2022 midterm election. This story will update as more races are called. See the most updated results below.

10:00 p.m.: Abbott, O’Rourke wins governor primary races, Patrick wins GOP primary race for lieutenant governor

Gov. Greg Abbott and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke each clinched their respective party’s nomination for governor of Texas, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, according to the Associated Press.

With 55% of precincts reporting, both gubernatorial candidates easily surpassed the majority needed to eschew a runoff and move to the general election, with current numbers having Abbott at 67.9% and O’Rourke at 91.6%. Patrick, too, crossed the threshold to land on the ballot in November, with his results at 74.9%.

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke lets out a yell while speaking during a primary election night gathering with supporters in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The current frontrunner in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor is Mike Collier, but at 43.8% he has not yet secured the nomination. Right now, 54% of precincts have reported their results, so it’s still a bit too early to tell whether or not there will be a runoff.

Another race facing a possible runoff is the Republican primary for attorney general. The incumbent, Attorney General Ken Paxton, is presently at 42.4%.