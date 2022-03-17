print

The Batman. Rocks.

It’s been a minute since writing a review, but The Batman reminded me just how awesome superhero blockbusters can really be. I will admit, I am extremely biased towards almost everything in this movie. From the first trailer, I knew this was the Batman movie I had been waiting for. And for those who felt disinterested by that first trailer, this movie probably isn’t for you. For everyone else, the film is just as awesome as promised.

The Batman is unapologetically emo. Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne mopes about like an angsty teenager, bopping his head to Nirvana music. Meanwhile, Gotham is as gothic as ever, forming a beautiful backdrop for this noir detective film to unfold. The cinematography is gorgeous. It’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing superhero films I’ve ever seen. And the music? Michael Giacchino hits another home run on this one, joining the ranks of some of Batman’s finest soundtracks.

It can go without saying that every actor brings their A-game on this one. Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman is just perfect, and Colin Farrell’s Penguin is unexpectedly hilarious. The Riddler by Paul Dano is shockingly sinister, redeeming the travesty that was Jim Carrey’s interpretation in 1995 (don’t worry Batman Forever, I still love you). And Jeffry Wright may just be my favorite Commissioner Gordon. The only sin in this film is that Andy Serkis as Alfred deserves way more screentime.

Finally, we have Robert Pattinson. The man of many mysteries proves once again that he is indeed one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, coming a long way since his days as Edward in Twilight. He expresses so many subtle thoughts and emotions without saying a single word, reminding everyone that the character of Batman is a terrifying force to be reckoned with. This is without mentioning that his suit is one of my favorite designs yet.

But, there is one tough pill to swallow in this movie: it’s 3 hours long. It really is a detective film that takes its time; yet, I wouldn’t have the runtime any other way. The pace and momentum of this film had my attention for its entirety. The mysteries, the turns, the drama – I loved every moment of it. And just like everyone else is saying, this movie has one of the coolest Batmobile chases to date.

Lastly, what sets this Batman apart is Batman himself. While some of the finest films of the past have focused on unforgettable villains or interesting debates of philosophy, this incarnation of Batman gives him an actual arc. Shaped by anger and vengeance, this Bruce Wayne is forced to re-evaluate what it means to be a hero. More than ever before, The Batman understands where these comic book characters come from.

It really is one of the finest superhero blockbusters I’ve seen in years. Go check it out.

Verdict: 9.5/10