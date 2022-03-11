With less than a week before they make just their second NCAA tournament appearance since 1998, TCU basketball continues to add to a resume that is unlike any other in program history.
Before Thursday, the Frogs had never come back from a deficit larger than 17 points to win under head coach Jamie Dixon, making their 20-point comeback victory over the Longhorns a record during his six-year tenure.
It is safe to assume that it was one of, if not the, greatest comebacks in TCU basketball history, but TCU Athletics reported that their files on deficits overcome only go back to the 2013-2014 season.
The win was also the second-greatest halftime deficit (18 points) overcome in the history of the Big 12 tournament.
Ending a seven-game losing streak to Texas, the victory also means more in the bigger picture for TCU. It was their seventh quad 1 win and fifth ranked win this season, both of which are program records.
Two of those ranked wins came in back-to-back games for the Frogs (No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 6 Kansas), making this TCU team the first in school history to win back-to-back games against ranked opponents.
Earlier this year, TCU also won in Norman for the first time ever, sweeping Oklahoma on the season for the first time in program history.
With unprecedented success comes respect, and the Frogs are beginning to garner the attention of people around the sports world.
This was especially present on Twitter following TCU’s win over Texas, as several professional Frogs and other sports figures showed their support for the come-from-behind win.
The winningest former Frog as of late, Tom Hoge, the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Champion, showed love for TCU amidst his play at THE PLAYERS Championship.
In the football world, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, who led TCU football to a Rose Bowl victory in 2011, gave the Frogs a shoutout.
Brandon Parrish (2013-2017) was a third former TCU basketball member who shouted the Frogs out. He currently plays professionally in Hungary for the OSE Lions.
Tip-off with the top seed Jayhawks is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
