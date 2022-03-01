print

The new TCU School of Medicine unveiled plans to put down its roots in the heart of Fort Worth’s medical district.

Plans for the four-story, 100,000 square foot education building were announced on Monday by Dr. Stewart Flynn, the founding dean of Fort Worth’s new M.D. school established by UNT Health Science Center and Texas Christian University in 2016.

In January, TCU announced they were taking full ownership of the TCU/UNTHSC medical school and re-introduced the TCU School of Medicine. Although TCU is the sole degree-granting institution involved in the school, they planned to rent space for the medical school from UNTHSC. Both parties agreed a new location would be needed for the TCU School of Medicine.

Flynn said he “never dreamt we would be in the heart of the medical district.”

The medical buildings are projected to be complete by 2024, paving the way for new Horned Frog doctors.

Flynn spoke to a crowd of faculty, students, alumni and donors. A CareFlight helicopter whipped up the wind as the crowd applauded.

With the medical district only 10 minutes from TCU’s campus, Flynn said the location is a great opportunity to utilize the resources Fort Worth has to offer.

Dr. Stewart Flynn, the founding dean of Fort Worth’s new M.D. school established by UNT Health Science Center and Texas Christian University speaks at the medical school announcement ceremony on Monday. (Lucy Puente/TCU 360 Staff)

“Proximity to the medical school is essential to build robust relationships and take advantage of the amazing opportunities that we and our partners have in Fort Worth,” Flynn said.

Third-year TCU medical student Dylan Shalh said learning medicine is all about experience.

“You can only do so much in a classroom, but by being here in the Medical District I’m most excited about the opportunities that will be available to us,” Shalh said. “Harris Hospital is right across the street so we get to have that duality of the classroom learning and clinical learning.”

Chancellor Victor Boschini said he thinks it is “symbolic” that TCU is going to be a part of the Southside, and the Southside is going to be a part of TCU.

“This is one of the very few projects that I have ever done that everyone was for it! In fact I haven’t met anyone who wasn’t,” Boschini said.

Chancellor Victor Boschini. (Lucy Puente/TCU 360 Staff)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker spoke during the ceremony, specifically addressing the lack of healthcare physicians found throughout the United States. The building of the medical school will not only help the medical field, but also help TCU medical students build their skills and use their talents in Fort Worth.

“We need them [graduating TCU medical students] to stay in Fort Worth to become the next doctors and to recognize that talent pipeline is right here at home,” Parker said.