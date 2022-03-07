print

Gov. Gavin Newson proposes mental health services plan for homeless people

Governor of California, Gavin Newson speaking at a news conference in the Bay Area. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

On Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, California’s governor proposed a plan to offer services to homeless people battling mental health and addiction disorders, according to KCRA.

The plan would obligate some people to accept mental health treatment or face criminal charges.

Gov. Gavin Newson proposes that all counties in the state will be required to set up a mental health branch in civil court including community-based treatment.

Additionally, homeless people with severe mental health problems would be put in psychiatric facilities involuntarily or be placed under court-appointed conservatorships depending on if they suffer from debilitating psychosis.

Newson said that this proposal is not a civil rights issue due to the effect that debilitated homeless people have on others when frightening and attacking them in the street.

A child’s tooth found in a French cave changes what we know about early humans

Depiction of Neanderthals at the Neanderthal Museum in Mettmann, Germany. (Martin Meissner/AP)

A child’s molar was excavated from a cave in southern France, sandwiched between Neanderthal remains along with hundreds of stone tools, according to CNN.

This is significant because it reveals that humans may have lived 10,000 years prior to what archaeologists thought as well as coexisted with Neanderthals in this region.

Researchers must now reevaluate the belief that humans in Europe triggered the extinction of Neanderthals.

Although there is no hard evidence to prove that both humans and Neanderthals interacted with one another, it is believed that they may have crossed paths in this particular neighborhood.

Archaeologists are hoping to find more DNA in the sediment which could reveal evidence of interbreeding between the two groups of beings.

American citizen, Olympic skier and supermodel, Eileen Gu, wins gold for China

Eileen Gu competes for China in Olympic Games. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Born in the United States and raised in San Francisco, Eileen Gu is a model for many American and Chinese companies as well as an athlete in the 2022 Winter Olympics for her mother’s native country, China, where she is well known, according to The New York Times.

Controversy is stirring up among American citizens over social media about whose side she is on and whether or not she should have to choose sides.

“When I’m in the U.S., I’m American, but when I’m in China, I’m Chinese,” she said in an interview. “That’s not political. It’s pushing the human limit, and it’s connecting people,” referring to her choice to ski for her mom’s native country instead of the one she was born in.

Eileen Gu won three gold medals for China.

Bethany K. Farber files lawsuit against City of L.A. after being mistaken for another person

Bethany K Farber was at Los Angles International Airport heading to Mexico when she was wrongfully arrested and spent 13 days in jail.

Transportation Security Administration told her that they have a warrant out for her arrest in Texas when it was actually for a different person with the same name.

She is suing the City of Los Angeles in federal court for violations of her civil rights, emotional distress and negligence as well as seeking compensatory and punitive damages, according to CNN.

According to her lawyer Rodney Diggs, “They could have checked the fingerprints, her birthdate, social security number or even a photo. They did none of that.”

Farber’s mom was able to get her released when she contacted Texas Assistant District Attorney Olivia Neu.

“I was able to compare that photograph to the surveillance video that we have from the office to determine that that, in fact, was the incorrect Bethany Farber, so we immediately dismissed that case and notified the jail to have her released,” she told CNN.