The 2020 Jay and Gail Milner Distinguished Student Journalism Awards

Recognizing excellence in student media work by TCU journalism majors.

Reporter of the Year ($1,000)

Recognizes outstanding achievement by a reporter, photographer or other multimedia journalist over the course of the school year. The judging is based on a compilation of five examples (sidebars to submissions do not count toward the five total stories) of the reporter’s work. Work may be on a single beat or cover a variety of topics and can include news and feature stories. An optional personal statement of no more than 250 words about the submission may be included.

Editor of the Year ($1,000)

Recognizes outstanding achievement by an editor or other student leader over the course of the school year. The judging is based on nominations, which should include a statement of no more than 500 words about the student’s work. Entries should also include five (5) examples that show the student’s best leadership work, which can include news judgment, news play, editorial decisions and bylined content. Students may nominate themselves, but we are particularly interested in colleagues’ nominations.

Story of the Year – Text ($500)

Recognizes an outstanding single effort by a reporter. The judging is based on one text story, which may include additional multimedia elements. An optional personal statement of no more than 250 words about the submission may be included.

Story of the Year – Visual ($500)

Recognizes an outstanding single effort by a reporter, photographer or other multimedia journalist. The judging is based on one visual story, video, photograph/photo essay or multimedia package. An optional personal statement of no more than 250 words about the submission may be included.

Enterprise Reporting ($100)

This includes explanatory and investigative journalism on any topic. If from a series, one article of the series may be submitted but must be accompanied by a summary of the remaining articles (no more than 250 words) that also describes resultant actions, if any. Sidebars may be included.

Sports Writing ($100)

A news, feature story or commentary in sports related to an event or issue, NOT to a sports personality. An optional personal statement of no more than 250 words about the submission may be included.

Narrative Multimedia Storytelling ($100)

Recognizes an outstanding narrative feature story, NOT a personality profile, that uses multimedia techniques, with an emphasis on multimedia storytelling, journalistic quality and creative use of the medium. Entries will be largely focused on a single video narrative with other elements. Any entry that consists primarily of a video should be entered in this category only.

Enterprise Multimedia Reporting ($100)

Recognizes an outstanding multimedia piece that uses visual storytelling techniques, including explanatory journalism. Video should include varied shots of subjects, appropriate audio (natural sound, for example, or voice-over reporting), and have a beginning, middle and end. Multi-source content preferred; package can include more than one story. If from a series, one story of the series may be submitted but must be accompanied by a summary of the remaining articles (no more than 250 words) that also describes resultant actions, if any. Sidebars may be included.

Television – News Feature Story (up to 2 minutes) ($100)

Recognizes an outstanding human-interest news story that presents new information. Judging criteria same as for Narrative Multimedia Storytelling.

Interactive Story ($100)

Recognizes an outstanding interactive news story that involves the audience through the use of dynamic features such as charts, graphs, interactive graphics and data visualizations. Data and information will be presented for easy, flexible and meaningful use by readers through integration of data sources and display efforts. An optional personal statement of no more than 250 words about the submission may be included.

Disclaimers: No opinion content will be awarded. No stories with fact errors are eligible. You must be a journalism major to enter.

Application

The work should have been published between April 16, 2019 and April 3, 2020. Entry deadline: Saturday, April 4, at 11:59 p.m. Entries should be submitted to tcu360.com/milner (below). The awards luncheon is on Friday, April 17 in the Dee J. Kelly Alumni Center.

Application form: