TCU falls one win short of reaching the College World Series finals for the second consecutive season.
TCU offense explodes for nine runs to topple Florida
TCU defeats Florida convincingly, 9-2, to set up a winner-take-all matchup Saturday for the right to advance to the finals of the College World Series.
Wymer preserves another TCU victory to end Louisville’s season
Sean Wymer leads TCU to victory over Louisville in a College World Series elimination game.
TCU to start Lodolo on the mound in CWS elimination game
Schlossnagle decides to start Lodolo in an Elimination game against Louisville Thursday night.
Schlossnagle looks to Gary Patterson for inspiration with TCU facing elimination
TCU prepares for their next elimination game in the CWS on three fronts.
Bane falls short of making Under-19 Team USA World Cup Team
TCU guard Desmond Bane misses the cut for the USA Under-19 World Cup Team.
‘Big Game Howie’ helps Frogs stave off CWS elimination against Texas A&M
TCU’s Brian Howard pitches seven dominant innings to keep the season alive.
TCU shutout by Florida in CWS opener
TCU drops the College World Series opener 3-0 against Florida.
Feltman set school record and leads NCAA in saves but not yet satisfied
TCU closer Durbin Feltman sees room for improvement despite a record-setting sophomore season.
Jared Janzcak a ‘foregone conclusion’ to start Game 1 against Florida
Jared Janzcak will continue his Chipotle superstition at the College World Series.