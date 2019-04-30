A new late-night restaurant is coming to TCU

Print Article

A sandwich topped with chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and honey mustard sounds like something one would get at the State Fair of Texas.



Fat Shack, a new late-night bite is coming to TCU’s campus aimed to fulfill late night cravings without having to travel far.



The restaurant is located just a block from TCU’s campus at 2858 West Berry St. in the shops located under GrandMarc.



Fat Shack, founded by Tom Armenti in 2010, was created to provide his college and the surrounding area a late-night food option. In 2015, Fat Shack had their first grand opening of the first franchise in Denver and they now have 13 locations with TCU’s location being their 14th. Fat Shacks can be found in Washinton, Colorado and Texas.





One of Fat Shack’s most popular sandwiches is

the Fat Doobie which comes with chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries and honey mustard. Photo by Fat Shack Facebook

The two Fat Shack locations in Texas are located in College Station and Denton. Both locations are near college campuses appealing to students looking for a late night snack.



Fat Shack is a go-to place for sophomore Darius Spain at the University of North Texas in Denton.



“It’s just a chill environment,” Spain said. “When you get sick of Whataburger or other places it gives you that at-home, laid back feel.”



This is something Fat Shack strives to do by providing excellent customer service and the best environment possible.



Ronnie Davis and Taylor Jarrell, owners and operators of the Fort Worth Fat Shack said that Fat Shack is known for being different.



“We start all of our sandwiches with a layer of fries and then each one comes with a variety of deep fried foods and sauces,” Davis said. “Our burgers and Philly’s are also very popular, with the option to customize with our deep fried items or toppings.”



If having that many things on top of your burger or sandwich isn’t your thing you can order their deep fried items as sides as well.



There’s even more that the restaurant offers than just their cool sandwiches, burgers and philly’s. They will offer milkshakes, drinks and a full bar. Along with that, they will sell deep fried desserts like deep fried Oreos, deep fried rice Krispies treats and a lot more. They will also offer the option to bring in your own dessert for them to deep fry.



TCU student Cambire Hoomanawanui said that she likes that Fat Shack doesn’t have traditional types of food on their menu.



“Fat Shack has some really cool desserts like deep-fried Oreos and twinkies,” Hoomanawanui said. “Their menu reminds me so much of fair food.”



Another popular item that Fat Shack sells are their deep-fried Oreos. Photo by Fat Shack Facebook

Fat Shack will be a spot for students to try all of their guilty pleasure in one place.



Davis and Jarrell said the Fort Worth Fat Shack will have an exclusive sandwich for the location called the ‘Fat Frog’. The TCU exclusive Fat Frog comes with chicken tenders, eggs, bacon, fries, and a combo of mayonnaise and ketchup. The sandwich is named after the TCU horned frog.



The full menu with prices for the TCU location as well as employment opportunities can be found on their website.



Fat Shack will be open until 3 a.m. on the weekends and 1 a.m. on weeknights. They also will be available for takeout and delivery through all major 3rd party services including UberEats, DoorDash and much more.



Guests planning to drive to the location can find parking in the GrandMarc garage with entrances on Greene Ave and Waits Ave.



Fat Shack has a projected opening date from May 7th – May 15th with a few things that prevented them from opening when they expected.



The restaurant will also be featured on ABC’s Shark Tank on May 12th at 8:00 p.m.

