Horoscope: April 11, 2019

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Cancer.

Happy birthday for Thursday April 10, 2019:

This year you experience an innate tension. You know what you want and are goal-directed. You also have a moody side. If single, dating you could be challenging, as you have such a multifaceted personality. Someone might identify with and relate to one facet but not another. You will know when you meet the right person. If attached, the two of you might not agree about each item or issue in your life. The caring between you stays bright, the result of mutual respect. CANCER’S moods sometimes create a discomfort within you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You might be waffling inside, but others see a person willing to take a risk. Unexpected developments could slow you down, especially if your finances are involved. You must think before you take any action. Tonight: Happy to hang with a friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might be a loose cannon on deck to many friends and associates. Your stable and steady comportment seems to have fallen to the wayside. A partner could be somewhat remote. Be more sensitive to this person. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You remain directed, knowing where you are heading. Nevertheless, an uproar could capture your thoughts. You cannot change what is, but you can change your response to the situation. Do not allow your finances to get involved in the uproar. Tonight: Your treat.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be unusually emotional and goal-directed. Others see this attitude but question how long you will stay that way. Your moods might change suddenly, even if someone questions you about something else. Tonight: All grins.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Take your time coming to a conclusion. You might not be as positive as normal. There could be a tendency to distort different elements involved. Try not to make a judgment today. Do that later. You need to relax first. Tonight: Get extra R and R.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Zero in on what you want. Get to the bottom of a problem, and do not let someone else distract you. Remain more surefooted in dealing with a changeable situation. News could be distracting, and not necessarily reliable. Tonight: Find your friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Take a stand if need be. Understand what is going on with a boss or respected elder. Listen to this person’s suggestions, but do not feel as if you must follow them. Be gracious, but do what you feel is needed. Tonight: A necessary appearance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out for another person at a distance. You know a lot more than you realize. Getting advice never hurts, though. Information is forthcoming. You need to reach out for another person. You discover yet another perspective. Tonight: Break past a limitation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Dealing with a partner who could be overly serious might put an edge on your day. You might not be ready for fast changes and more unpredictability in your life. Nevertheless, you greet the situation with decorum. Tonight: Weighing the pros and cons of a situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Defer to another person who cares about you, yet has strong opinions. Do not totally allow someone else to make your decisions, though. You might not be happy with the end results. Someone might not reveal all that is known. Tonight: Relax, and make weekend plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your fun-loving temperament plugs into daily life. Yes, you could feel strongly about a personal matter. You might not choose to share what is going on within. You put on a good face for the world. Try not to go to excess. Tonight: Express your caring.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your creativity emerges as you visit with a like soul. You could be friends, work associates or loved ones. Some unexpected news comes forward. Do not allow it to interfere with your day. Go with opportunity. Tonight: As you like it.

Born today: Musician/producer Joss Stone (1987); activist Ethel Kennedy (1928); lawyer/politician Charles Hughes (1862)