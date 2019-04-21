Iqbal leads women’s golf to fourth-place finish at Big 12 Tournament

Print Article

TCU women’s golf finished fourth at the Big 12 Tournament with first-year standout Sabrina Iqbal’s top-10 individual finish leading the way.

The No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns led the tournament from start to finish, building a five-stroke lead through the first round before widening the gap to 22 strokes before the final day. In the end, Texas finished 37 strokes better than runner-up Baylor, with Oklahoma finishing two strokes behind the Bears.

“This is a great conference with championship teams and players,” TCU head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin said. “It is definitely a great tournament to prepare for NCAA play.”

TCU finished each round in fourth place, consistently positioning themselves within striking distance of a second-place finish. The Frogs’ strong back nine in the final round pulled them within five strokes of Baylor.

“We had a lot of fight and grit on the back nine,” Ravaioli-Larkin said after the final round. “We really came back strong.”

Iqbal’s 73 in the final round was the best of any Horned Frog in the tournament, and her tied for eighth place finish was her ninth-consecutive top-20 finish. Iqbal’s lone finish outside of the top-20 came in her first career tournament last fall when she finished tied for 33rd at the Golfweek Conference Challenge.

Annika Clark finished her fourth and final Big 12 Championship tied for 16th which was good for second on the team. She enters her final NCAA postseason with two top-20 finishes in her last three tournaments.



Clark’s opening-round 74 was boosted by an impressive stretch of five birdies in eight holes. Photo courtesy of gofrogs.com.

First-year Valeria Pacheco finished 29th in her first Big 12 Tournament, but an 81 in her final round dropped her 12 spots and out of the top-20.

A second-round 85 dropped Greta Bruner out of contention, but 13 pars on the final day pushed her to a finish tied for 31st. Grace Do rounded out the TCU lineup tied for 37th.