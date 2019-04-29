KaVontae Turpin pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend

Print Article

KaVontae Turpin pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting his girlfriend last October, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office announced.

Turpin was accused of “dragging” and “slamming” his girlfriend because he thought she was sending photos of herself to other people, according to court documents.

“While KaVontae Turpin may have been a star on the football field, his actions here are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel said in a statement. “Turpin was held accountable for his conduct, and will have the next two years to reflect on what he has done.”

He will serve two years of adjudication probation and will be required to complete a 27-week partner abuse intervention program through SafeHaven of Tarrant County, according to the district attorney’s office.

If probation is successfully completed, Turpin’s case will be dismissed.

Turpin apologized for his actions in a statement released by his attorney, Brandon Barnett of Fort Worth’s Barnett Howard and Williams firm, as reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“On October 20th, 2018 I grabbed and pulled [my girlfriend] and I understand she felt pain as a result,” Turpin said. “For this, I am truly sorry. However, I did not strike her with my hand. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I am dedicated to being accountable to [her] and this Court going forward.”

Turpin faced an additional assault charge against his girlfriend from March 2018 in New Mexico, but his charges were dismissed earlier this month as Turpin pleaded down to a disorderly conduct charge, the Star-Telegram also reported.

Turpin’s guilty plea may have a major impact on his desire to play professional football, as he was not selected in the NFL Draft and has yet to be offered an undrafted free agent contract.